Southern Tier Ghost Post hosts memorial ride, honors Dominick Torto

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 12th annual Dominick Torto Memorial Ride will be held Aug. 7.

This annual benefit motorcycle ride and dinner is in honor of Dominick Torto, who lost his battle with pneumonia.

Dominick’s grandfather and organizer of the ride Manny Fasano said the event is special.

“Dominick was born with down syndrome and he was always a happy little guy,” Fasano said. “We started this ride in his name to honor and remember him.”

Southern Tier Ghost Post (STGP) is hosting this ride and STGP President Bert Scherer said the benefit ride will begin at Southern Tier Harley-Davidson on Front Street.

“It’s going to be approximately a 100-mile ride with two stops and our ride will finish at Square Deal Riders Raceway for dinner,” Scherer said.

Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

The cost is $20 per bike, $10 per ride and $10 per non-rider.

All proceeds will be donated to STGP, Downs Syndrome-related foundations, veterans and community needs.