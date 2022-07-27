Advertisement

Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a Spencer, N.Y. man for sexual abuse in the first degree on Wednesday.

Police said John D. Fanning, 35, was arrested after an investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 18. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April, police said.

He was processed at the Owego State Police HQ and then transported to Tioga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

