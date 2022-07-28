Bow & arrow shooting suspect arrested at Broome County Correcctional Facility for promoting prison contraband

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested an inmate for promoting prison contraband at the county correctional facility Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Carson Vanco of Endicott, who was housed at the facility on a felony assault charge, was discovered to be in possession of several suboxone strips for which he did not have a prescription.

Vanco was arrested earlier this week for his involvement in a bow & arrow shooting at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club at 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton.

Two other individuals were arrested in that investigation.

