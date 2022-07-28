Experts offer advice ahead of next school year

(WBNG) -- The start of the new school year is an exciting time for most children, but it can also prompt a spike in anxiety.

Guthrie Dr. Sumathyuthee Kamalakannan said back-to-school anxiety can come in many forms.

“While we may be able to express our fears, children may have a harder time doing so,” Dr. Kamalakannan said. “Sometimes they may complain of a headache or belly pain just on weekends or right when school is about to start.”

To combat this, Dr. Kamalakannan said getting back into a routine can be a good start.

“I think getting back into a routine of school is helpful, about two or three weeks before starting school, so instead of their bedtime being at 11 or 10:30 p.m., kind of move it back to their school schedule,” Dr. Kamalakannan said.

If you have a child entering a new school for the first time, Dr. Kamalakannan recommended taking your child to see the school in advance. Seeing the classrooms, the hallways and the locker room may ease their mind.

For high school students, the pressure to perform well can be very high. Dr. Kamalakannan said parents should listen to their child’s worries and work with them to recognize coping strategies.

“Open listening helps a lot, and acknowledging ‘Hey I can understand that this can be scary or difficult to go’ can be helpful,” Dr. Kamalakannan said.