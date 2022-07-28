Farmers market teaches children how to shop and eat healthy

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- As a way to insure kids have a fun and healthy summer, the CommonGround Christian Community Center opened up their garden in Owego on Thursday, inviting all to visit their “Kid’s Farmers Market.”

Executive Director of CommonGround Christian Community Center Richard Henrich said the “Kid’s Farmers Market” is a program ran by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. They say the idea for the program is to have kids be the shopper: Introducing them to a wide variety of different fruits and veggies.

“The purpose is to introduce children at a young age to healthy food and to get them interested in that and have some sense in being the provider,” said Henrich.

Henrich said, as parents, its important to introduce kids to more healthy foods and incorporate them into their everyday meals to show them healthy foods can be tasty too.

“Because then they’ll develop dietary habits and they’ll make good choices early on to the point where nutrition is so critical to the development of the child,” said Henrich

Henrich said the “Kids Farmers Market” runs every Thursday rain or shine from 10 a.m. to noon at the CommonGrounds Community Center in Owego on the corner of West Main Street and Armstrong Place.

