Hochul announces $133M to increase enrollment at SUNY schools

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Hochul announced $133 million to increase SUNY enrollment and college completion rates Thursday.

$60 million is included to be distributed to SUNY campuses for investing in enrollment, academic programs, student services and operational efficiencies. The more than 30 campuses that are receiving funding will need report how the funds will address these concerns to the SUNY System Administration.

The other $53 million will be used to hire new full-time faculty.

The SUNY Board of Trustees also approved an automatic application fee waiver for any high school student choosing to apply to a SUNY campus from one of the 500 New York State public high schools that have more than 75 percent of their student population eligible for free and reduced-price lunch on a three-year rolling basis, Hochul’s office said.

The criteria for allocating the funding were approved by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

(MGN graphic)
