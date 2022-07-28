Hochul announces rollout of electric, gas bill credits for low-income households

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that most of the $567 million dedicated to helping low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills would be reflected on customers’ August bills.

Hochul’s office said customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will not need to take action for the one-time, low-income utility bill credit. Hochul’s office said more than 327,00 low-income households in the state would benefit.

“I am pleased to announce that the largest low-income utility financial assistance program in the state’s history rolls out on Monday, August 1 - marking a major step forward in the state’s ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers maintain utility services,” Governor Hochul said. “No New Yorker should have their lights and air conditioning shut off as a result of financial problems caused by the pandemic.”

Any newly eligible low-income customer that enrolls in EAP before Dec. 31, 2022 will be included in the bill credit program, Hochul’s office said.