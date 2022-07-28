Local comedian headlines at Syracuse comedy club

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- Binghamton local, Joe Becker, set to headline the Syracuse Funny Bone.

Comedian Joe Becker said his career began ten years ago at an open mic night at Kelly’s.

“I started asking some friends, ‘hey if I did this would you be interested’ and they said yes so I got up on stage and did it for the first time and I’ve been rolling with it ever since,” Becker said.

Joe’s comedy is raw, honest and he’s willing to say out loud what most people think but are scared to admit.

Becker said a lot of his material is inspired from what’s happening in Broome County.

“I’m influenced by everyday life, my kids, my wife, life, work, current events,” Becker said. “I do have a lot of support from my friends and family in the community.”

Becker said his upcoming show is a big milestone.

“A lot of guys don’t usually get their own night at the comedy club so it’s kind of like my audition to the big leagues and so far we’re almost sold out,” Becker said.

Joe Becker headlines the Syracuse Funny Bone Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

This show is 21 & over.

