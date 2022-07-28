Locals flock to the field, taking part in blueberry picking season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community took advantage of the beautiful weather Wednesday -- gathering at Kattelville Orchard to fill their buckets to the brim with blueberries.

Owner Debbie Mastronardi has hosted blueberry pickings for years. She said this has been the best summer for picking.

“This is fantastic I haven’t had a turnout like this in a lot of years,” said Mastronardi. “To see the local community come out and support a local farmer is great, I love it.”

The orchard has several types of blueberries, all ranging in levels of sweetness.

“They all are unofficially organic and there’s no pesticides,” Mastronardi said. “They’re good for your nutritional health and for your skin. They’re just the best fruit you can eat.”

She said families can come out to not only enjoy a day of picking -- but plenty of other activities as well.

“I make sure to have something that’s kid friendly because kids don’t always want to pick blueberries,” she said. “To keep the parents up here and able to pick, I have a swing-set for the kids, there’s cornhole, and I have a couple of picnic tables to enjoy drinks and food.”

Kattelville Orchard is located at 2131 Route 12 in Binghamton, and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blueberries are priced at $2.95 per pound.

More information on the orchard’s blueberry pickings can be found here.