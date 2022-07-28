BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- The Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination For Conservation Lantern Festival is right around the corner.

The Executive Director of the zoo Phillip Ginter told 12 News about the zoo’s dedication to conservation.

“We’re one of only 43 facilities in the U.S. that is actively working with the U.S. fish and wildlife association on the protection and restoration of red wolves in the wild,” Ginter said.

Red wolves are not the only ones the zoo is trying to protect and restore.

Ginter told 12 news the monarch butterfly has been listed internationally as an endangered species.

The zoo participates in a program called SAFE which focuses on educating the community and promoting a conservation corridor for monarch butterflies.

Ginter said the Ross Park Zoo’s dedication to conservation will continue to grow as they implement more programs to educate the public on the subject.

“Moving forward we look forward to continuing to expand on our work in conservation,” he said. “That work is critical in making sure that future generations don’t just have to read about these animals in books but can actually visit with them and learn about them in person.

Ginter told 12 News everyone can step up to help save the environment and its wildlife; Those steps don’t even have to be big, little changes can still make a big impact.

“I think with everything going on with climate change as a country we are experiencing record heat, Europe is experiencing record heat. It’s painfully clear that we have to do more,” he told 12 News.

Illumination for conservation begins on August 3; The event will feature over 40 nature-themed sculptures all around the zoo.

You can find tickets by going to their website here.