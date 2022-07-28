Running to remember, 7th Annual Meals on Wheels of Western Broome 5K honors volunteer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meals on Wheels of Western Broome hosts their 7th annual 5K Run/ Walk this August with a new name.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan said this year’s event is special as the event will now be known as “The Michael French Memorial Meals on Wheels of Western Broome 5K.”

“This is in honor of one of our long-time volunteers who recently passed in December,” Pangilinan said. “He was a big part of getting the 5K started in its early days he was such a great guy, a great friend and a runner himself so we really wanted to honor him.”

Pangilinan said all are welcome to participate.

“We invite runners, walkers you can bring your pets anyone can come and it’s a really fun morning,” Pangilinan said.

The Michael French Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held Aug. 13 at Otsiningo Park.

Registration is open at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

Advanced registration is $25 and same-day registration is $30.

Following the 5K there will be awards, music and refreshments.