Some rain uncertainty Friday

Tonight: A few clouds and some fog. Low: 60-66

Friday: Partial sun. Slight chance of a shower or two southeast. High: 74-82

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

Partly cloudy to clear conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 60s.

Friday brings a slight chance of a couple showers but there is going to be way more dry than wet time. The best chance of any rain is near and southeast of Binghamton. Highs climb to near 80. We’re keeping the shower percentage chance at around 20% for now.

The weekend still looks dry and the pattern will be turning very warm again into the first of August on Monday. Some signs point to some 90s returning by mid next week. Precipitation chances appear Tuesday and Thursday based off current forecast data.