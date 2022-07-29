Binghamton announces details for National Night Out

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined Binghamton Police along with local reverends to discuss details for this year’s National Night Out.

National Night Out is a nationwide community event that promotes police and community partnerships along with safer neighborhoods.

The event includes food, drinks, music and more; It will also include a vaccination tent for those still looking for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Reverend Henry Ausby from Hands of Hope Ministries said this is a city-wide celebration to say goodbye to crime, drugs, and violence.

“We need everyone working together in this fight,” Ausby said. “The problems in this community are all of our problems and it’s going to take all of us working together to solve them”

Ausby said on a national scale over a million people will come out in over 16 thousand communities around the nation to promote police-community partnership and crime prevention.

National Night Out will be on August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Recreation Park, Fairview Park, and Cheri A. Lindsey Park.

