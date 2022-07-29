Binghamton schools to hold recruitment fair, details here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District’s Personnel Office will host a recruitment fair on Aug. 5.

The district is actively seeking to fill roles that include teachers, substitutes, teaching assistants, aides and monitors, bus drivers, food service and clerical positions.

The fair will be held at 164 Hawley St. at the Columbus School Community Room from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you plan on attending, click here.