Binghamton schools to hold recruitment fair, details here

(Binghamton City School District)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District’s Personnel Office will host a recruitment fair on Aug. 5.

The district is actively seeking to fill roles that include teachers, substitutes, teaching assistants, aides and monitors, bus drivers, food service and clerical positions.

The fair will be held at 164 Hawley St. at the Columbus School Community Room from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you plan on attending, click here.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Endicott’s former K-Mart building and Vestal’s Town Square Mall status updates
Overturned SUV slows traffic on Route 17 near Endwell
Bow & arrow shooting suspect arrested at Broome County Correcctional Facility for promoting prison contraband
Man, 63, sentenced for having more than 1,000 pictures, videos of child porn
Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County

Latest News

Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County
Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County
Flags to be flown at half-staff for slain Rochester Police Officer
Bow & arrow shooting suspect facing more charges after search warrant finds assault rifle, weapon parts in car
Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County