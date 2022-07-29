Bow & arrow shooting suspect facing more charges after search warrant finds assault rifle, weapon parts in car

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges and released more details into a bow & arrow shooting at the abandoned Vestal Hill Country Club in the Town of Binghamton on Tuesday.

In that investigation, deputies arrested three individuals, including 20-year-old Carson J. Vanco and 21-year-old Savannah R. Perry, both of Endicott. To read 12 News’ previous coverage of those arrests, click here.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a vehicle that Carson and Perry used to leave the scene after Vanco shot 23-year-old Bayso Vannavongsa, 23, of Binghamton, with a bow & arrow. Vannavonga was the third individual arrested and charged in Tuesday’s investigation.

In the vehicle, which was owned and registered in Perry’s name, police found dissembled firearms, six high-capacity magazines, an improvised explosive device, an assault rifle and a defaced handgun.

From the search warrant, Vanco was charged with the following:

Criminal use of a firearm, a class B felony

County possession of a weapon in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Six counts of criminal possession of a weapon third degree, class D felonies

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

Perry was charged with the following:

Possession of a weapon in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felonies

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office noted that Vanco and Perry do not have a New York State Pistol Permit.

On Thursday, the corrections facility at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said Vanco was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, a class D felony.