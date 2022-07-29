A dry weekend ahead with more heat next week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 52-60

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 75-82

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Areas of fog. Low: 51-58

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns are on the way tonight! It should be a comfortable night for sleeping with lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND LOOKING GOOD
The weekend still looks dry and the pattern will be turning very warm again into the first of August on Monday. Some signs point to some 90s returning by mid next week. Precipitation chances appear Tuesday and Friday based off current forecast data.

High pressure leads to a nice weekend!
Nice stretch of weather for this weekend!
LOOKING HOT NEXT WEEK
Some rain uncertainty Friday
Most unstable part of the atmosphere continues to be east of I-81.
Tracking severe weather this afternoon
STORMS COULD BE GUSTY
Gusty storms could fire Thursday