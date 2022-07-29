A dry weekend ahead with more heat next week

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 52-60

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 75-82

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Areas of fog. Low: 51-58

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns are on the way tonight! It should be a comfortable night for sleeping with lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND LOOKING GOOD (WBNG)

The weekend still looks dry and the pattern will be turning very warm again into the first of August on Monday. Some signs point to some 90s returning by mid next week. Precipitation chances appear Tuesday and Friday based off current forecast data.