Endicott says some residents may have discolored water today

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott officials are alerting residents to a potential water issue in the village.

In a Facebook post, the village wrote the following:

Due to a West Endicott water tank being off due to maintenance and pump station downtime, minerals have been stirred up in the water system east of Hayes. Discolored water may be experienced in these areas until the minerals have settled out or expelled through usage. The water is safe to use.

It is suggested to run cold water through the whole house at the same time until water runs clear. This should take between 10 and 15 minutes. DO NOT USE HOT WATER.

