Flags to be flown at half-staff for slain Rochester Police Officer

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul has directed flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor a Rochester Police Officer that was shot and killed last week.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was ambushed during a patrol shortly after 9 p.m. on July 21. Another officer was hurt in the attack.

“The loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz was a senseless tragedy, and my thoughts are with his wife, his children, and all of his loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “Every day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers, and we will continue taking aggressive action to tackle gun violence in our communities. All of New York grieves the loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz alongside his family, the Rochester Police Department, and the community, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on July 31 and Aug. 1. Flags will be returned to full staff at sunset on Aug. 2 following Mazurkiewicz’s funeral service.

Mazurkiewicz was killed the same day Rochester Mayor Malik Evans declared a gun violence state of emergency.