Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County

(WBNG) -- A case of monkeypox has been detected in Broome County, county health officials announced Friday afternoon.

The Broome County Health Department said the person who tested positive for the virus is at home and there are no identifiable close contacts.

County health officials said the risk of transmission in Broome County is low and typically will not cause a severe illness in most cases. However, cases that are severe may require hospitalizations.

Symptoms of the virus include rashes, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. Infections last usually two to four weeks, the health department said.

Currently, Broome County has no doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but officials said the process to receive the vaccine is underway.

For more information on monkeypox, go to the CDC website by clicking here.

