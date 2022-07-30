Youth Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Friday, July 29 law enforcement joined the youth to celebrate a special bond created over the summer.

The Vestal Youth Police Academy fosters relationships between students and local law enforcement.

The program explores several topics from SWAT to C.S.I. From crime scene scenarios to tours of the actual police academy and more.

At the ceremony Chief of Vestal Police Stace Kitner spoke about his experience as a school resource officer. When Kitner started there was a lack of students saying hello or even interacting with him. He said that was something he hoped would change.

“We want them to feel comfortable speaking to us, waving to us, saying hello,” he told 12 News. “Ultimately that was one of the goals when we started it. making sure we were approachable and that we were viewed as people first and then police officers. I think never has that been more important than now.”

The program which started ten years ago has continued to grow and expand. What once started as a two-week program has now expanded to three.

“That’s very special to us that the kids would be willing to sacrifice three weeks of their summer to spend time with us and to build relationships,” Chief Kitner said.

For the students, the special feeling is mutual.

“Before this, I wasn’t as close with the officers,” said academy graduate Karissa Camp. “By gaining this opportunity at the Vestal Youth Academy and geting close with them. [I see] they are pretty cool.”

The choice to extend the program was the students. That request will stick with the academy for years to come as instructors continue to make the program bigger and better.