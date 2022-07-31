Celebrating 15th Annual Coventry Blueberry Festival

COVENTRY (WBNG) -- The Town of Coventry is celebrating is celebrating 15 years of its annual Blueberry Festival!

People enjoyed an afternoon of food, vendors, activities, entertainment, and live music.

Chairperson of the festival, Danielle Pinney, said this event is a great way to bring the community together.

“This is why we do it, we do this to bring the community together,” she said. “This funds other events that we do throughout the year that are also free to the community.”

The festival also included a blueberry baking contest, raffle, fresh picked blueberries, and horseshoe tournament.