Community gathers for second annual ‘Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament’

People in the community gathered at VFW Memorial Park Saturday to compete in the second annual...
People in the community gathered at VFW Memorial Park Saturday to compete in the second annual “Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament.”(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, P.A. -- People in the community gathered at VFW Memorial Park Saturday to compete in the second annual “Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament” -- raising money for renovations at Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park.

Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park is located on Franklin Street and was named in honor of local veteran Lee Allen Wiegand, who lost his life during his time of service in Iraq.

Wiegand’s family and a group of community volunteers are now working to completely update the park in his memory.

“Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park was originally a playground for an elementary school. There was no bathroom, no running water and no electricity -- so we’re trying to take it from a playground to a community park,” said co-chair of the cornhole tournament Liz Landes. “The event today is in support of the renovation project for the park, and all funds raised today will go directly to the park renovation.”

So far, new benches, handicap parking, new blacktop and a new playground have been added to the park.

Landes said she hopes to raise about $20,000 and gain more volunteers to help complete the renovations.

“At this point, all of the contractors are out of the park and everything that gets done moving forward is all volunteer work,” she said. “As always, I’m impressed at the way the community comes out. It’s very humbling and everyone wants to help -- the community is so behind this project.”

Donations to the park’s restoration fund can be made at Peoples Security Bank in Hallstead under the Great Bend Park Project.

People interested in volunteering their time to help with renovations at the park can contact Liz Landes at Landes2005@hotmail.com.

Most Read

Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County
Bow & arrow shooting suspect arrested at Broome County Correcctional Facility for promoting prison contraband
Hochul
Governor Hochul Declares State Disaster Emergency In Response To Ongoing Monkeypox Outbreak
Bow & arrow shooting suspect facing more charges after search warrant finds assault rifle, weapon parts in car
You Ask, We Answer: Endicott’s former K-Mart building and Vestal’s Town Square Mall status updates

Latest News

The Town of Coventry is celebrating is celebrating 15 years of its annual Blueberry Festival!
Celebrating 15th Annual Coventry Blueberry Festival
Quiet and foggy heading into Sunday
Quiet and foggy heading into Sunday
Hochul
Governor Hochul Declares State Disaster Emergency In Response To Ongoing Monkeypox Outbreak
Youth Police Academy holds graduation ceremony