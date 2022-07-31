Community gathers for second annual ‘Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament’

GREAT BEND, P.A. -- People in the community gathered at VFW Memorial Park Saturday to compete in the second annual “Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament” -- raising money for renovations at Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park.

Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park is located on Franklin Street and was named in honor of local veteran Lee Allen Wiegand, who lost his life during his time of service in Iraq.

Wiegand’s family and a group of community volunteers are now working to completely update the park in his memory.

“Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Park was originally a playground for an elementary school. There was no bathroom, no running water and no electricity -- so we’re trying to take it from a playground to a community park,” said co-chair of the cornhole tournament Liz Landes. “The event today is in support of the renovation project for the park, and all funds raised today will go directly to the park renovation.”

So far, new benches, handicap parking, new blacktop and a new playground have been added to the park.

Landes said she hopes to raise about $20,000 and gain more volunteers to help complete the renovations.

“At this point, all of the contractors are out of the park and everything that gets done moving forward is all volunteer work,” she said. “As always, I’m impressed at the way the community comes out. It’s very humbling and everyone wants to help -- the community is so behind this project.”

Donations to the park’s restoration fund can be made at Peoples Security Bank in Hallstead under the Great Bend Park Project.

People interested in volunteering their time to help with renovations at the park can contact Liz Landes at Landes2005@hotmail.com.