The heat will return midweek

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance for a shower to the south-southeast. Winds will be light out of the south. Chance of precipitation 30%. Low: 61

Monday: There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight increase in humidity. Winds 5 – 10mph out of the south-southwest. High: 83.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, humid with a slight chance of showers overnight. Winds will be light. Chance of precipitation 20%. Low: 65

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm late morning into early afternoon. Northwest wind 5 – 12mph. Chance of precipitation 30%. High: 80 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 69

Showers will move through the area overnight tonight into tomorrow morning (WBNG)

Discussion: Clouds will remain overnight with a chance of a shower for Delaware, Susquehanna, and northern Wayne county. Clearing will take place in the early morning hours from west to east. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a slight increase in humidity. There is a slight chance for showers to move through the area Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday, we’ll see a partly sunny sky with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon and a warm front passes over the area.

The heat starts to return Wednesday through Friday with temperatures in the high 80s on Wednesday and into the lower 90s on Thursday. The temperatures will return to the mid 80s on Friday giving a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both days.