Community celebrates first ever Crohn’s and Colitis Fundraiser and Car Show

Crowds of people gathered at Farm by Beer Tree Saturday for the first ever “Community for...
Crowds of people gathered at Farm by Beer Tree Saturday for the first ever “Community for Crohn’s and Colitis” fundraiser and car show.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Farm by Beer Tree Saturday for the first ever “Community for Crohn’s and Colitis” fundraiser and car show -- supporting IBD patients and caregivers in the community.

A variety of custom and classic cars were on display -- as well as raffle baskets, 50/50′s, lawn games, live music and entertainment.

Event organizer Rory Sisson said there was a great turnout at the car show, and she said she is grateful for all the community support in this fundraiser.

“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease five years ago, so this is really amazing to me,” said Sisson. “To be able to be here and raise awareness for this event, and be able to be a part of my community and form new connections with everybody is great.”

All proceeds made from the event will be donated directly to support the mission of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Most Read

Officials: Monkeypox detected in Broome County
Hochul
Governor Hochul Declares State Disaster Emergency In Response To Ongoing Monkeypox Outbreak
Binghamton schools to hold recruitment fair, details here
You Ask, We Answer: Endicott’s former K-Mart building and Vestal’s Town Square Mall status updates
Bow & arrow shooting suspect facing more charges after search warrant finds assault rifle, weapon parts in car

Latest News

Lee Wiegand Cornhole tournament
Lee Wiegand Cornhole tournament
Rumble Ponies give up lead in the 9th and lose 5-4 to the Fisher Cats
The Town of Coventry is celebrating is celebrating 15 years of its annual Blueberry Festival!
Celebrating 15th Annual Coventry Blueberry Festival
People in the community gathered at VFW Memorial Park Saturday to compete in the second annual...
Community gathers for second annual ‘Lee A. Wiegand Memorial Cornhole Tournament’