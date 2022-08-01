Community celebrates first ever Crohn’s and Colitis Fundraiser and Car Show

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Farm by Beer Tree Saturday for the first ever “Community for Crohn’s and Colitis” fundraiser and car show -- supporting IBD patients and caregivers in the community.

A variety of custom and classic cars were on display -- as well as raffle baskets, 50/50′s, lawn games, live music and entertainment.

Event organizer Rory Sisson said there was a great turnout at the car show, and she said she is grateful for all the community support in this fundraiser.

“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease five years ago, so this is really amazing to me,” said Sisson. “To be able to be here and raise awareness for this event, and be able to be a part of my community and form new connections with everybody is great.”

All proceeds made from the event will be donated directly to support the mission of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.