Elderwood Village of Vestal residents enjoy special Race Car Show

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A race car show was held at Elderwood Village of Vestal Sunday -- showcasing both race cars and classic cars of the Southern Tier.

Residents and people in the community also enjoyed an afternoon of food, music, and a raffle.

All proceeds made from the car show raffle will benefit the senior residents living at Elderwood Village.

“I love it. To give back is awesome,” said racer and co-organizer of the car show, Dave Nixon. “Our racing community has always given back -- they’re always there for it.”

Race driver Joe Zedanovich said he is happy to not only raise money for the residents, but provide them with the opportunity to connect with the racing community.

“I had an old man from the home come by here, and he had tears in his eyes,” said Zedanovich. “He said it reminded him back from when he was a little boy.”

Elderwood Village Administrator, Colleen Hunt, said she is grateful for everyone that came out to the car show at the senior home.

“We appreciate their help in organizing everything and getting everything set up,” she said. “Truly the community is enjoying it, the racers are enjoying it, and most importantly the residents. So, a big thank you to all of them.”