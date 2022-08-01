Guthrie recommends children get vaccinated ahead of school year

(WBNG) -- The Guthrie Clinic is highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated during Immunization Awareness Month, which is August.

With school right around the corner, Guthrie Pediatrician Dr. Sumathyuthee Kamalakannan stresses the importance of keeping your child up to date on their shots and vaccinations.

“I think it’s amazing that we are celebrating and reminding ourselves that immunizations are so important by having a whole month dedicated to it,” Dr. Kamalakannan told 12 News. “I think it brings all back to the emotions of going back to school and thinking about ‘are we up to date on shots and are we going to be safer this year?’”

The CDC has a set-out schedule for vaccinations between the ages of 0 to 18 and also one for adults.

Dr. Kamalakannan said every health institution will have minor changes to how they administer those vaccinations. These vaccines are usually given to children at a young age to give them a head start at attacking potential illnesses.

“A lot of these diseases that we are trying to prevent with these vaccines affect children at younger ages so you want to start giving vaccines at a younger age so that we can tackle that before it actually attacks them,” she told 12 News.

Dr. Kamalakannan said vaccines are something to take advantage of as they are cost-effective and help prevent hospitalizations and death.

“It prevents so many diseases and illnesses in young children and older people as well,” she said. “This is such an easy way to prevent illnesses and prevent hospitalizations and deaths and it’s available to us in all sorts of medical centers that I think we should definitely take advantage of.”

You can find the CDC immunization schedules for children and adults by clicking here.