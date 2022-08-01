It’s important for regional emergency leaders to work together for safety of our future, expert on mass shooting says

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Monday morning, regional leaders gathered at SUNY Oneonta to discuss ways to insure the safety of students while attending school in light of recent mass shootings.

Jaclyn Schildkraut, National Expert on Mass Shooting Research and Key Note speaker for the event discussed the importance of having a regional plan to prevent crises such as mass shootings and working together during emergencies like floods and other safety measures which can affect schools and students.

School superintendents, legislators, health & Safety leaders and others were in attendance to learn ways to be best prepared in case of a tradgedy.

“You know, I think tensions are incredibly high in a post-Uvalde world especially since we came out of Uvalde and now were getting ready to go back into the school year and so you think everybody is looking for evidence-based solutions and procedures that we can put into place to make sure kids are safe when they come back,” said Schildkraut.

Schildkraut said insuring the safety of students is how one can insure the safety of the future.

122nd District Assemblyman Joe Angelino said in a rural area like this, it’s important to stand together in unity.

“We don’t have an unlimited number of first responders so it’s very important that the people in this room get together and know each other’s capabilities and get to know each other on a professional level because when an emergency happens, people are going to be coming from near and far and it’s going to be needed to manage whatever incident that may happen,” said Angelino.

The experts added it’s important for everyone to have a safety emergency plan for their day-to-day life because tragic events can happen at any time.

