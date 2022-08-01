Lawyers on Call: Scrantons Inaugural Bike Weekend

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss Scratons Inaugural Bike Weekend.

“I’ve always believed in giving back, and we have been sponsoring and supporting a lot of events which essentially raise money for various important causes such as veterans,” Schimmerling said. “Scranton’s Bike Weekend will be raising money for the Keystone Mission which helps the homeless.”

