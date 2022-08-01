Lawyers on Call: Scrantons Inaugural Bike Weekend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss Scratons Inaugural Bike Weekend.

“I’ve always believed in giving back, and we have been sponsoring and supporting a lot of events which essentially raise money for various important causes such as veterans,” Schimmerling said. “Scranton’s Bike Weekend will be raising money for the Keystone Mission which helps the homeless.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

Scranton Bike Weekend
Scranton Bike Weekend(WBNG 12 News)

