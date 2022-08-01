Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 1

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 1

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Road
  • The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Powers and West Chenango roads
  • Bridge work will continue on Pierce Creek and Sherman Creek roads
  • Ditching will be performed on East Windsor and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Route 17
  • Patching will continue on Hyde Street in Whitney Point and various other county roads
  • Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county
  • Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

