Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 1
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Road
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Powers and West Chenango roads
- Bridge work will continue on Pierce Creek and Sherman Creek roads
- Ditching will be performed on East Windsor and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Route 17
- Patching will continue on Hyde Street in Whitney Point and various other county roads
- Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system