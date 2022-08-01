Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 1

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 1

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Road

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Powers and West Chenango roads

Bridge work will continue on Pierce Creek and Sherman Creek roads

Ditching will be performed on East Windsor and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Route 17

Patching will continue on Hyde Street in Whitney Point and various other county roads

Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county

Striping will take place on various county and town roadways