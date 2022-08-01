New York has the highest number of monkeypox cases in country, CDC says

(WBNG) -- New York has the majority of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

As of Monday morning, New York has 1,345 cases out of the more than 5,100 cases in the country. The next highest is California, which reported 799 cases of the virus.

On its website, the CDC has a map of all the states with at least one case of monkeypox. States with one known infection are designated in blue and states without any infections are gray. Only Montana, Vermont and Wyoming don’t have a recorded case as of Monday.

On Friday, the Broome County Health Department records its first case of monkeypox. The person who tested positive for the virus did not have any close contacts and as of Friday afternoon remained isolated in their home.

County health officials said the risk of transmission in the county is low.

Broome County Public Health Director Mary McFadden said the county does not have any monkeypox vaccines yet but the department is taking steps to ensure it receives some.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency, its highest alert level, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.