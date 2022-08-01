Stifling heat late week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight: Mild with increasing clouds. Low: 62-68

Tuesday: Slight chance of a few early day showers. Clouds early with more sun in the afternoon. High: 78-84

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 52-60

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will slowly push toward the area overnight. Clouds will increase with lows in the 60s.

The best chance of any showers appears to be early in the day Tuesday as the front moves through. We expect long dry periods throughout the day with a chance of precipitation around 20-30%. Clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon with highs around 80.

Wednesday looks dry and very warm. Thursday could be the hottest day we’ve seen this summer. Highs are expected to soar into the low and mid 90s. Factoring the humidity in, we will likely see heat indices in the upper 90s and perhaps low 100s. In the direct sun, it will be hotter. There is a slight chance of a late day shower or storm.

VERY WARM AIR LATE WEEK
Friday through Monday will be an unsettled, warm and muggy period. There is a daily chance of some showers or storms in the heat of the afternoon. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

