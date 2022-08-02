Dangerous heat ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Winds 6 – 12mph out of the northwest. Low: 56

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm with some increasing clouds during the evening. Winds 5 – 10mph out of the south-southwest. High: 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Thursday: Hot, humid, dangerous heat. Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Potential heat index over 100 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. High: 94 Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60%. High: 85 Low: 67

Dangerous temperatures this week with high humidity. (WBNG)

Discussion: Tonight, partly cloudy with light winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 50s. We will see a return of the heat starting Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to high 80s. It will continue to get hotter on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 90s. With the humidity on the increase as well, it will feel like 95 - 100 with a few spots in the low 100s during the afternoon hours.

It won’t be as hot Friday – Sunday, but temperatures will be in the mid 80s with dew points in the high 60s and low 70s giving us a very humid atmosphere over the weekend. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Friday – Sunday as well.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with humidity both Monday and Tuesday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both days.