Developing: 1 shot on Chenango Street in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police were dispatched to the area of 511 Chenango St. by Northside Deli for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said one victim was shot. They sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no information on a suspect, police said.

Police said it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.

