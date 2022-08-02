Developing: 1 shot on Chenango Street in Binghamton
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police were dispatched to the area of 511 Chenango St. by Northside Deli for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Binghamton Police said one victim was shot. They sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
There is no information on a suspect, police said.
Police said it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.
