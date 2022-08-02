Domestic violence incident leads to prison sentence for Town of Dickinson man

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a prison sentence for a Town of Dickinson man who plead guilty to attempted assault.

The district attorney’s office said Dillon M. Thomas will be officially sentenced on Nob. 1, 2022 to one and a half to three years in prison.

Thomas cut a 39-year-old woman in the hand with a knife on Jan. 13, 2022. The injury required her to get stitches. He was apprehended that same day by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

“Domestic violence is an inescapable problem in every community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Fortunately, in this case, the Sheriff’s Office arrested the defendant before things could escalate even more. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to protect victims of domestic violence.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.