Golfers raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse in second annual “Swing for Acceptance” golf tournament

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Golfers gathered at Traditions at the Glen Monday for the second annual “Swing for Acceptance” golf tournament, helping to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse.

A dinner, raffle and special sign language performance by GiGi’s participants were held following the tournament -- showing appreciation for the 20 teams that came out to support the growing organization.

“This is one of three fundraisers that we do for GiGi’s Playhouse, which is a down syndrome achievement center,” said GiGi’s Playhouse Vice President and Program Coordinator Anna Bruce. “We’ve secured a new location and we’re going to be revealing that soon. We’re in the process of raising money to double our space because we have quickly in just three short years outgrown our location.”

Bruce said GiGi’s Playhouse will also launch a capital campaign in the next few weeks to help fund the playhouse’s expansion.

She said she is grateful for everyone who has made this possible by donating and participating in the organization’s fundraisers.

“I’m not only the board vice president, but I’m also a mom. It means a lot to me to see the community come out,” she said. “Community support has meant everything because one of my biggest fears when I learned my son had down syndrome was how he would be accepted in the community.”

People interested in learning more about the organization or donating to help with its expansion can find more information here.

