Here’s where you can donate bookbags for the annual WBNG backpack drive
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Summer is in its last month and school is just around the corner.
To get ready for the school year, WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive! You can donate a backpack to help a child in need of one for the school year.
The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 2. You can drop off a backpack at one of the following locations:
Tioga State Bank:
- 1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton
- 1250 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal
- 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell
- 923 State Rt. 17C (5th Avenue), Owego
- 1 N. Main St., Spencer, N.Y.
Endwell Family Physicians:
- 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell
Hatala Orthodontics:
- 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
Once the drive concludes, backpacks will be available for distribution at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. Binghamton.