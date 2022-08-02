Here’s where you can donate bookbags for the annual WBNG backpack drive

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Summer is in its last month and school is just around the corner.

To get ready for the school year, WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive! You can donate a backpack to help a child in need of one for the school year.

The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 2. You can drop off a backpack at one of the following locations:

Tioga State Bank:

  • 1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton
  • 1250 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal
  • 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell
  • 923 State Rt. 17C (5th Avenue), Owego
  • 1 N. Main St., Spencer, N.Y.

Endwell Family Physicians:

  • 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell

Hatala Orthodontics:

  • 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City

Once the drive concludes, backpacks will be available for distribution at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. Binghamton.

Most Read

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Windsor High School to raise cattle for cafeteria food
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
New York has the highest number of monkeypox cases in country, CDC says

Latest News

Jury selection begins for Colesville man accused of shooting trooper last summer
Jury selection begins for Colesville man accused of shooting trooper last summer
Potentially dangerous heat on the horizon
Potentially dangerous heat on the horizon
Jury selection begins for Colesville man accused of shooting trooper last summer
Potentially dangerous heat on the horizon
Potentially dangerous heat on the horizon