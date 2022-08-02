Here’s where you can donate bookbags for the annual WBNG backpack drive

(WBNG) -- Summer is in its last month and school is just around the corner.

To get ready for the school year, WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive! You can donate a backpack to help a child in need of one for the school year.

The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 2. You can drop off a backpack at one of the following locations:

Tioga State Bank:

1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton

1250 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal

510 Hooper Rd., Endwell

923 State Rt. 17C (5th Avenue), Owego

1 N. Main St., Spencer, N.Y.

Endwell Family Physicians:

415 Hooper Rd., Endwell

Hatala Orthodontics:

165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City

Once the drive concludes, backpacks will be available for distribution at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. Binghamton.