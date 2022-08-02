Jury selection begins for Colesville man accused of shooting trooper last summer

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jury selection for the trial of a Colesville man accused of shooting and injuring a New York State Trooper last summer begins Tuesday.

On June 10, 2021, Jason D. Johnson, who was 34-year-old at the time, was taken into custody following a 20-hour long manhunt following the shooting of Trooper Becky Seager. She was shot in the hip.

Johnson is facing numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The shooting began on the evening of June 9 after members of the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of a person.

At some point during the shoot-out, Johnson left the residence and ran into the woods, prompting the manhunt. Johnson was found the next day in the area of State Route 79 by the Susquehanna River in Colesville.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

