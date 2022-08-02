More than $51,000 raised for Special Olympics New York through Dunkin’ initiative

Special Olympics
Special Olympics(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- More than $51,000 was raised for the Special Olympics New York through the “Go for the Gold” annual initiative.

The initiative was held at more than a dozen Dunkin’ restaurants across the Southern Tier on July 28.

Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement to collect donations at participating restaurants in the Southern Tier to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. The raised money will help support the Special Olympic’s year-round efforts.

“We could not be more pleased and grateful to Dunkin’, our partners in law enforcement and all of the customers who supported the 2022 Go for the Gold campaign,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Their dedication to our Special Olympics athletes and the message of inclusion will have a lasting impact.”

