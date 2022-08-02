Southern Tier Tuesdays: Rod Serling Memorial Foundation awarded $2,000 grant

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Rod Serling Memorial Foundation is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation is dedicated to promoting and preserving Rod Serling and his contributions to the arts and humanities in Binghamton.

Rod Serling Memorial Foundation Board of Directors Treasurer Andrew Polak said the foundation was founded in 1985.

“The Rod Serling Foundation was founded by Serling’s high school teacher Helen Foley. She was a mentor of his and he kept in touch with her for years,” Polak said. “There is a Rod Serling display at the Broome County Forum Theatre and we’ve maintained that over the years.”

Polak said Serling was born in Syracuse and raised in Binghamton.

“He grew up here and he had a very fond feeling towards Binghamton,” Polak said. “Serling lived on the west side and Recreation Park was very important to him.”

This grant money will be used to continue to educate the public about Serling’s legacy as well as help fund efforts for a new statue.

Annually the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation hosts ‘SerlingFest.’ This year SerlingFest will take place from Aug. 12 to 14.

  • Aug. 12: Rod Serling Video Marathon from 7 to 11 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel
  • Aug. 13: “SerlingFest” from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Forum Theatre
  • Aug. 14: “Serling in the Park” at 10 a.m. at Recreation Park

SerlingFest tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

