Update: Suspect caught, charged in Chenango Street shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 8:20 UPDATE: According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, a suspect has been caught after a shooting at the Northside Deli in Binghamton.

According to Mayor Kraham, at around 4 pm, Binghamton police responded to the Northside Deli on Chenango Street for reports of shots fired.

When police got to the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound that police say was a non-life-threatening injury.

A short while later, officers located and stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s description.

Officers then arrested 38-year-old Carheem Felton of Binghamton. He’s been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon, both are felonies.

Officers also recovered a 9mm ghost gun believed to be used in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked the call Binghamton detectives at (607) 772-7080.

Binghamton Police were dispatched to the area of 511 Chenango St. by Northside Deli for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said one victim was shot. They sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no information on a suspect, police said.

Police said it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.

