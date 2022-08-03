Assemblywoman Lupardo legislation for 2-1-1 passes the Legislature

(WBNG) -- Tuesday evening, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo held a press conference at the United Way Broome County announcing the passing of a bill that will help residents during a state disaster emergency.

The Assemblywomen says the State Legislature passed the bill she introduce which activates the 2-1-1 NYS information and referral service during a state disaster emergency. She said the legislation also added the State Director of 2-1-1 NYS to the governors Disaster Preparedness Commission.

“2-1-1 has been doing this work in New York sate for almost 15 years now and getting this kind of recognition from government that we are an equal partner is very important for us its also going to create efficiency’s and time saving and its also going to allow more people in need to know 2-1-1 is a resource available to them” Said Kelly Dodd State Director of 2-1-1 NYS.

United Way also presented the Assemblywomen with a plaque of appreciation for all she has done to help communities.

