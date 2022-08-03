Assemblywoman Lupardo legislation for 2-1-1 passes the Legislature

united way
united way(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tuesday evening, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo held a press conference at the United Way Broome County announcing the passing of a bill that will help residents during a state disaster emergency.

The Assemblywomen says the State Legislature passed the bill she introduce which activates the 2-1-1 NYS information and referral service during a state disaster emergency. She said the legislation also added the State Director of 2-1-1 NYS to the governors Disaster Preparedness Commission.

“2-1-1 has been doing this work in New York sate for almost 15 years now and getting this kind of recognition from government that we are an equal partner is very important for us its also going to create efficiency’s and time saving and its also going to allow more people in need to know 2-1-1 is a resource available to them” Said Kelly Dodd State Director of 2-1-1 NYS.

United Way also presented the Assemblywomen with a plaque of appreciation for all she has done to help communities.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Suspect caught, charged in Chenango Street shooting
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Windsor High School to raise cattle for cafeteria food
Jury selection begins for Colesville man accused of shooting trooper last summer

Latest News

12 News was able to drive through the site with Owner Jordan Patch and see the animals before...
Preview of ‘The Preserve’ coming to Harpursville Friday
Preview of The Preserve coming to Harpursville Friday, Aug. 5
Preview of ‘The Preserve’ coming to Harpursville Friday
Community celebrates ‘National Night Out’
Community celebrates ‘National Night Out’
Local organization is helping students end the summer with a special event
National Night Out occurs on the first Tuesday of August every year.
Community celebrates ‘National Night Out’