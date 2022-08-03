Binghamton Police Chief thanks community, criticizes bail reform in response to shooting

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski thanked the community for helping officers arrest the suspect in an afternoon shooting Tuesday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Carheem Felton of Binghamton and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting which occurred on Chenango Street. One person was hurt with non-life-threatening injuries; he was shot in the arm and chest.

“I would like to thank the members of the community whose information led to the apprehension of a dangerous criminal,” said Chief Zikuski.

Zikuski also took the opportunity to criticize New York State’s controversial bail reform laws.

“We are all in this fight together, the fight mostly aided by Raise the Age and Bail reform, which has made all our communities more dangerous to live and work in,” Zikuski said.

Bail reform was passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019 and went into effect in January 2020.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. Felton was found in his vehicle on Moeller Street sometime later. A ghost gun was found in the car.

Yellow crime scene tape was up as police worked on the scene.

