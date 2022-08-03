Community celebrates ‘National Night Out’

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- People throughout the Southern Tier gathered together Tuesday in celebration of “National Night Out.”

National Night Out is an event that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and the community, as well as safer neighborhoods.

A variety of family-friendly activities such as live music, ambulance tours, bounce houses, and a dunk tank were held at the event.

“We have EMS, helicopter landings, local businesses that brought their tractors and trailers to put on display, local people bringing their classic cars in, a band, and free food. It’s a great time,” said Owego Police Chief Joe Kennedy.

National Night Out occurs on the first Tuesday of August every year.

