Hochul announces $1.3B health care worker bonus program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new health care worker bonus program on Wednesday.

The health care and mental hygiene worker bonus includes $1.3 billion allocated for the payment of recruitment and retention bonuses.

The bonuses will be awarded to eligible workers who make less than $125,000 annually and remain in their positions for at least six months. A qualified employee can receive up to a maximum of $3,000 in total bonus payments over two vesting periods. You can see if you qualify here.

“We still need to keep these healthcare workers, they have been enticed to go to other states, they have traveling nurse opportunities which are much more lucrative so just as a sign of our gratitude but also just to lift their burdren we are going to continue those programs as well,” said Governor Hochul.

The governor announced nearly 1,000 new future nurses as part of the “Nurses for our Future” scholarship program.

Winners receive tuition to earn their degree at a SUNY or CUNY school. There are currently more than 93,000 openings for registered nurses in the state.