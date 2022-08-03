Local organization is helping students end the summer with a special event

(WBNG)-- To close out their last family engagement event of the summer, 4H Unity is hosting a free fun filled steam event for the whole family called “4H STEAMs Ahead”.

Asia Ambler, 4H Unity Project Coordinator said the event will focus on showing families the importance of learning steam skills in order to get students prepared for the school year and future career success. organization says they want to help children learn how fun steam can be.

"It could be anything, it could be working with a radio station it could be working in media it could be working as a mathematician or working as an accountant in a business so we really just want to expose as many as our young people to STEAM and our team leaders wanted to do it to get kids ready for college and get kids ready for after high school and exploring different careers" said Asia Ambler.

She said most people believe steam careers are primarily science and math which isn’t true.

Ambler said many organizations and businesses will be at “4H STEAMs Ahead” offering many fun and interactive STEAM activities at their table.

This event will be held on Thursday August 4. From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the West Endicott Park.

