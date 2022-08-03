Patrolman Lee E. Barta was killed on this day 27 years ago

(Binghamton Police Department)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police Officer Lee E. Barta was killed in the line of duty on this day in 1995.

Officer Barta, who had served with the department for four years, was shot and killed by a suspect who was hiding in the closet of a house on Liberty Street. The suspect later committed suicide.

The city opened a community center in his name to remember the fallen officer. He was also a military veteran.

“Our thoughts are prayers are with his family,” the Binghamton Police Department said on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

One of his sons joined law enforcement.

