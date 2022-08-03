Stifling heat and some storms

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and mild. Low: 64-70

Thursday: 40% chance of PM showers and storms. Any storms will be slow-moving and could produce localized flash flooding. Heat index 93-100; hotter in the direct sun. High: 91-97

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 67-74

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front lifts through the area overnight and ushers in the hottest weather we’ve seen this summer for Thursday. It will turn very humid tomorrow and heat index values will be as high as 100°. In the direct sun, it will be even hotter. It looks like some shower and storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, but there is some uncertainty in the extent of the coverage. Any storms could be slow-movers and may produce a localized flash flooding risk; especially given how dry it is. Highs climb into the low and mid 90s.

Friday stays hot with a good chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Each weekend day stays hot and humid and has a daily chance of showers and storms. Mugginess abounds. Sunday highs get back to around 90.

Heat and humidity lingers Monday with highs near 90. Again, showers and storms are possible.