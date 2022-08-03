Weis Wednesdays: Frozen Low Low Prices Program

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Advertising Media Specialist Hannah Gratti joined Around the Tiers to discuss the frozen low low prices program.

“At Weis Markets it’s our number one priority to offer the highest quality groceries all at a low low price,” Gratti said.

The frozen low low prices program will feature frozen fruits, vegetables and frozen meals.

“If you purchase some of our frozen items and you’re worried that they might not make it during the car ride back home you can always purchase insulated bags at Weis,” Gratti said.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

