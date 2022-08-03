You Ask, We Answer: Are motorized or electric bikes legal?

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Captain Kate Newcomb from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to find out if electric or motorized bikes are legal.

The question being answered is, “Are motorized or electric bikes allowed to be driven on the road? They are so loud sometimes and most of the time people are weaving in and out of traffic.”

According to Captain Newcomb, the answer is yes they are legal, but there are many stipulations that come with that answer.

Some of those include:

Electric or motorized bikes are only allowed on roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.

They are only allowed to be used in bike lanes but if there is no bike lane then they must be used on the right shoulder of the road so as to not impede traffic.

They do not need to be registered.

The driver of it must be 16 or older.

Illegal to operate while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It is also legal for people who wish to build a do-it-yourself style of motorized bike.

“As long as the person who does the do-it-yourself bicycle with a motor attached follows the legislation that’s outlined in current New York State law, as long as they follow that, it would be legal yes,” Newcomb said.

For a full list of the regulations when it comes to motorized bikes, check out the full law in section 102-C in New York State laws.

