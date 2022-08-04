211 Susquehanna River Region now offering texting

(WMBF News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County’s 211 Susquehanna River Region Information & Referral Contact Center can now be texted.

You can text your zip code to 898211 and be immediately connected to an informational and referral specialist that will be able to assist you with your needs, including housing, utilities, food, elder services and more.

The 211 Susquehanna River Region text-line also offers immediate help for individuals who are dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, family violence, or any situation that overwhelms their ability to cope.

The service is available from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The United Way noted that this number is not a substitute for 911 services or 411 services.

For more information, go to this link.

The service is available in English.

Most Read

Update: Suspect caught, charged in Chenango Street shooting
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Binghamton arrested Noe...
Two Charged with a number of Felonies After Break-In
You Ask, We Answer: Are motorized or electric bikes legal?
Stethoscope
Hochul announces $1.3B health care worker bonus program
Binghamton Police Chief thanks community, criticizes bail reform in response to shooting

Latest News

Hochul: State Police seize 104% more guns this year than last year
Hochul: State Police seize 104% more guns this year than last year
Hochul: State Police seize 104% more guns this year than last year
NYSEG reports more than 3,000 outages in Tioga County as storms pass through
Owego to hold 1st porchfest this Saturday