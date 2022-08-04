211 Susquehanna River Region now offering texting

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County’s 211 Susquehanna River Region Information & Referral Contact Center can now be texted.

You can text your zip code to 898211 and be immediately connected to an informational and referral specialist that will be able to assist you with your needs, including housing, utilities, food, elder services and more.

The 211 Susquehanna River Region text-line also offers immediate help for individuals who are dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, family violence, or any situation that overwhelms their ability to cope.

The service is available from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The United Way noted that this number is not a substitute for 911 services or 411 services.

For more information, go to this link.

The service is available in English.